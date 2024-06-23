Rockets' Draft Plans Revealed by Longtime NBA Insider
The Houston Rockets have done a masterful job of keeping everyone guessing what they'll do with the third pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. This is because the team doesn't necessarily need the pick, due to a stockpile of young talent they've collected during the draft over the last three years.
For the Rockets, the pick is essentially just extra icing on the cake. And they don't exactly need to add more young prospects to the fold, as it could be rather difficult to find minutes for everyone.
Not to mention the financial implications of paying everyone when they become extension-eligible. There haven't been many reports or rumors of the Rockets being close to dealing the pick, prompting many to theorize who they could possibly draft when they're on the clock.
NBC's Kurt Helin revealed the Rockets' thinking, including their plans with that pick.
"Houston has actively been trying to trade this pick since the minute the Draft Lottery ping-pong balls stopped bouncing. There remains serious interest in this pick from teams who want to draft Donovan Clingan, the UConn center who can walk in the door tomorrow and give an NBA team solid backup center minutes (his ceiling is not as high as other players, but in an unpredictable draft Clingan is as close to a sure thing as is out there).
Do not bet on the Rockets using this draft pick, they want to win games and push for the postseason, not develop another young player.
If Houston ends up keeping this pick, Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard reportedly is the Rockets’ guy. Sheppard is as good a shooter as there is in the draft — 52.5% from 3 for the Wildcats — plus he was a disruptive force on defense, averaging 2.5 steals a game. If the Rockets don’t take him Sheppard isn’t going to fall far, teams know better than to pass up on good shooting."
Like Helin states, Kentucky's Reed Sheppard has been the expected choice for the Rockets at number three, as he provides limitless shooting, good defense, and a tertiary playmaker.
Fortunately, the speculation will all end soon, as the draft starts just three days after the publication of this article, on Wednesday, June 26th.
