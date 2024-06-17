Senior NBA Reporter Reveals Rockets' Potential Plan with Third Pick in 2024 NBA Draft
The biggest mysteries surrounding the 2024 NBA Draft reside near the top of the order, as the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets, who have the first and third picks, appear undecided on which direction they want to take.
To be fair, neither team expected to be in this situation, undecided on a top-three draft pick, but that's the nature of the draft lottery.
The Rockets' pick had the highest likelihood of falling at number nine, so again, it's understandable why they wouldn't necessarily have a de facto selection in mind. Furthermore, the Rockets have a treasure trove of young talent acquired via the draft, each of which is still on a rookie contract.
This could prompt the franchise to trade out of the pick altogether, in hopes of nabbing a proven star player, who is capable of being the go-to option in crunch time. But it could be difficult to pull that off, outside of packaging a promising young prospect, as this draft isn't loaded with superstars.
In other words, this isn't necessarily a good year to have the third overall pick.
Many have tried to figure out what the Rockets will do. Still, everyone has noted the challenge of making such a prediction except HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, who released his latest mock draft and predicted the Rockets to stay at number three.
"The Houston Rockets are open to moving the No. 3 overall pick for a player who can help the franchise win now and elevate to a playoff team and sustainable success as a playoff team going forward.
Should the Rockets keep this pick, Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard could become the potential point guard of the future behind veteran Fred VanVleet while providing NBA-ready shooting immediately. It’s worth noting Houston has a $44.89 million team option on VanVleet for the 2025-26 season."
Sheppard has been the consistent favorite of late, although the early pick was Connecticut's Donovan Clingan. The good thing is that we won't have to wait much longer, as the draft is right around the corner.
