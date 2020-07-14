The Rockets have only doubled down on their small-ball strategy since acquiring Robert Covington on Feb. 4, shifting 6'5" P.J. Tucker into the starting center spot. And there's not much size behind Houston's defensive anchor.

Jeff Green has spent significant minutes at the backup five since arriving in Houston on Feb. 17, and DeMarre Carrol or Bruno Caboclo could see a sliver of minutes at center in Orlando. Isaiah Hartenstein had the chance to earn a modicum of minutes as a true center, but he was waived in favor of David Nwaba on June 23. The seven-footers on Houston's roster are few and far between.

The Rockets still sport one legitimate big man as they prepare for the NBA restart in Orlando. 19-year-old center Tyson Chandler is in his first season with the Rockets in 2019-20, joining Houston with nearly 2,200 playoff minutes on his odometer. But head coach Mike D'Antoni doesn't seem inclined to dust off the veteran in game action. Chandler didn't play in 22 of Houston's final 23 games before the COVID-19 suspension. D'Antoni said he doesn't expect to change his rotation to accommodate Chandler in the coming weeks.

Chandler will still have value for the Rockets in the 2020 playoffs. D'Antoni said Houston leans on Chandler for his experience and advice, a well-earned role after winning the 2011 Finals with Dallas.

"Tyson is a valuable piece whether he's in the rotation or not," D'Antoni told the media via Zoom on Sunday. "He's the only guy, I think, that's out there who has won a ring. We rely on him to talk us through things."

Chandler has been a vocal member of Houston's locker room throughout 2019-20. He serves as another coach on the bench as he barks out defensive rotations, and the veteran center isn't afraid to address his team in the locker room. The Rockets are a fairly experienced group, but Chandler's voice remains valuable as one of the NBA's longest-tenured active players.

It's hard to envision Chandler earning a significant share of minutes in Orlando, but he should still be a true asset for D'Antoni and Co. As the franchise seeks its first Finals appearance since 1995, Chandler's championship pedigree could prove to be a guiding force.