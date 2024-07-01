Ex-Rocket Kevin Porter Jr.'s Signing with Clippers Proves One Thing
Kevin Porter Jr.'s talent is undeniable. He's the youngest player in NBA history to score 50 points and 10 assists, as he pulled off the feat before turning 21.
Porter transitioned from a wing player to point guard on the Houston Rockets, which is yet another ode to his talent and versatility. Porter ascended into the Rockets' best shooter in 2022-23, leeading many to believe that he'd thrive as a Sixth Man on the new-look Rockets, who were led by Ime Udoka.
However, Porter's off-the-court behavior has always been just as noticeable as his on-court talents and abilities. In fact, it's what caused him to drop out of the lottery in the 2019 NBA Draft, as he had amyriad of off the court issues in college.
Yet and still, the Cleveland Cavaliers selected him with the 30th pick.
Porter's off-court troubles limited his time with the Cavs, unsurprisingly, and the franchise reached their wits end after a locker room incident between Porter and a member of the Cavaliers coaching staff. The Cavs' front office ultimately made it known that they would be releasing the USC product if they weren't able to find a trade partner, prompting the Rockets to send a highly-protected second-round draft pick that was unlikely to convey.
Porter's promising play landed him an $82 million extension with the franchise.
However, an off-the-court domestic violence incident ended his time with the franchise. Porter would later plead guilty to assault and harassment charges, albeit at the misdemeanor level.
The Rockets traded Porter to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who subsequently released him, due to the severity of his case. Porter went overseas to play in Greece and thrived. On Sunday, Porter was signed by the Los Angeles Clippers, who confirmed one major premise: talent trumps all in professional sports.
If professional owners think a player has the talent/ability to help them win a championship, they'll take a gamble more often than not. Regardless of whatever troubles they may have off-the-court.
Remember, the Clips were the first team to take a chance on Josh Primo, the former San Antonio Spurs guard who was released as a result of his off-the-court behavior involving a Spurs employee.
Porter's deal with the Clips is officially a two-year deal, with the second year containing a player option.
