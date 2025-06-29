Rockets Reportedly Free Agency Destination for Dorian Finney-Smith
The Houston Rockets and the rest of the NBA are beginning what should be an offseason that brings many changes around the league. They have been a catalyst in that narrative, most recently acquiring star forward Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns.
The Rockets are looking to build upon a 53-30 season, one that saw most of the young core take a major step into stardom. Players such as Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson put the rest of the league on notice with elite defense and a top playoff seed.
Now, Houston has its sights set on the future with Durant at the helm. In free agency this year, many players are becoming available with the deadline for contracts being today. One name that is set to hit unrestricted free agency is Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith, after he declined his player option for the 2025-26 season.
Finney-Smith is a highly regarded 3&D player who just averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists across 43 games with the Lakers. He shot 44.2% from the field and 39.8% from three.
The Rockets are reportedly a viable destination for the 32-year-old, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer. Finney-Smith's player option was worth $15.4 million, but he could be with a new team after entering free agency. Houston is a candidate, per Fischer.
The Rockets don't have a ton of money to spend after acquiring Durant, as they'll likely extend his contract through the next two seasons. However, they did free up cap space after declining Fred VanVleet's $44.9 million team option and re-signing him to a two-year, $50 million extension. That move saved Houston around $20 million in cap space.
According to NBA salary cap expert Yossi Gozlan, Houston can offer Finney-Smith the $14.1 million mid-level exception, but can offer more if Cam Whitmore and Jock Landale are moved. Whitmore was reported to be in trade talks, according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic.
Finney-Smith would not only be a great 3&D player for the Rockets, but a veteran presence as well. He has plenty of playoff experience with the Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Brooklyn Nets.