Three Free Agents the Rockets Could Sign With Their Final Roster Spot
The Houston Rockets have one more roster spot remaining after a major offseason that saw them take the leap into legitimate title contention. After an impressive 2024-25 season, the Rockets reloaded this summer, starting with acquiring superstar Kevin Durant.
Houston also managed to bring in veterans such as Dorian Finney-Smith, Clint Capela and Josh Okogie. Even with all of the new signings, the team still has one spot left ahead of training camp, leaving many wondering who could make it.
There are still plenty of viable free agents available, but prominent options like Russell Westbrook and Malik Beasley may be too expensive with Houston's payroll already high. Ideally, the final spot could go to a player signed to the veteran's minimum.
Cory Joseph
The Rockets have plenty of depth, but ESPN's Kevin Pelton noted their one roster flaw as point guard depth. Off the bench, Houston will need to rely on the development of Reed Sheppard or veteran Aaron Holiday to back up Fred VanVleet.
Joseph got big minutes for the Orlando Magic in the playoffs last season, proving he can still be an option at 34. The 6-foot-2 point guard is a solid perimeter defender, capable of making plays on the other side of the floor.
Ben Simmons
Simmons is the most peculiar name on this list. Once an All-Star with superstar potential, he has fizzled down to an extra body off the bench. After his Brooklyn Nets tenure ended, he finished the season with the LA Clippers, averaging 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
The 29-year-old remains unsigned, and while the New York Knicks have been a contender for his services, they just brought in Landry Shamet and Malcolm Brogdon. With Simmons contemplating retirement, the Rockets could be a team in which he could regain confidence and be productive.
The 6-foot-10 point guard could balance out the frontcourt alongside Reed Sheppard. Simmons could take the load off his shoulder as a playmaker and defender, while Sheppard fits in more as a spot-up shooter.
Cam Payne
Payne was solid for the Knicks last season, averaging 6.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 40.1% shooting from the field. He didn't get too many opportunities, but he managed to put up an impressive 14 points in Game 1 of the first round against the Detroit Pistons.
The 31-year-old could be a spark plug for Houston and a veteran presence for a young group. He isn't afraid to get the crowd involved and get chippy with the other team, and that fire on both sides of the floor could be something the Rockets need down the road.