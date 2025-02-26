Houston Defeats Bucks in a Game of Tug-of-War
The Houston Rockets won 100-97 over the Milwaukee Bucks. Jalen Green scored 25 points.
Alperen Sengun got off to a good start, scoring a quick six points on 3-for-4 field goals in the first six minutes of game time. Houston gained a 16-12 lead, shooting 7-for-11, leading to a timeout called by Milwaukee. The Rockets controlled the entire first quarter and led 30-25 at the end of the first 12 minutes.
Houston started the second quarter off carelessly as they committed two steals, and Milwaukee went on a 7-0 run to take the lead. Dillon Brooks capped off a 10-2 run to put the Rockets up by eight points, causing Milwaukee to take a break. The Bucks closed the second quarter on a 23-11 run and went into halftime with a two-point lead. Jalen Green ended the half with 12 points, Sengun with 11, and Tari Eason scored 10.
After a slow half to start the third quarter for both teams, the Rockets went on a 10-0 run to go up by eight points once again, but the Bucks quickly cut it down to three, and Ime Udoka called a timeout right after. Milwaukee then regained the lead after the break. In this game's competitive fashion, the score after the period was tied at 85.
The fourth quarter started slow as well, but the Rockets started rolling and went on a 7-0 run. Amen Thompson got ejected for a flagrant foul due to a hard foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo with just over four minutes left to play in the game and up by only two points. Sengun got fouled by Antetokounmpo with 30.1 seconds left in the game and made both free throws, putting Houston up by three points. After a big free throw battle, Milwaukee won a jump ball with just over three seconds left to play, and Damian Lillard missed a three, giving Houston the win.
The Rockets take on the Spurs tomorrow night at Toyota Center. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. CST.
