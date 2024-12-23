Rockets Beat Raptors in Huge Comeback Win
The Houston Rockets beat the Toronto Raptors 114-110 in a big comeback.
Nine turnovers in the first quarter hurt Houston as they ended the period down by 11 points. Toronto had 17 points off of Houston's turnovers.
The Rockets started off hot making the score 7-3 before Toronto called a timeout. Toronto went on a 15-6 run and Ime Udoka called a timeout. Ja'Kobe Walter led the run for the Raptors, scoring 14 points on 4-for-6 from three. After the timeout, the Rockets continued to not find ways to stop Toronto. Udoka called another timeout after going down by 14, and called another break. Cam Whitmore and Reed Sheppard checked in with just under two minutes left in the first quarter. Sheppard immediately hit a three to cut the lead down to nine.
Whitmore and Jalen Green led a 10-2 run in the second quarter to cut the lead down to eight. The sophomore forward made a big three, grabbed a rebound on the defensive end, and threw an outlet pass to Amen Thompson for a dunk just before Green started heating up with a stepback two followed by a three of his own. Turnovers continued to stay a problem in the period as the team committed six, leading to Toronto maintaining their lead through the half. Green had 17 points in the first 24 minutes.
Dillon Brooks had a phenomenal third quarter, scoring 13 points. Houston was able to comeback under Brooks' wing. The period consisted of a lot of back-and-forth scoring, but the Rockets were able to stop turning the ball over, only having one. Houston also outscored Toronto 33-26.
Whitmore started the fourth quarter on a burner. He immediately had a big offensive putback and then a few plays later led a huge fastbreak and finished with a layup, giving Houston their biggest lead of the game at 92-86. The Rockets went on a 7-0 run capped off by an alley-oop slammed down by the forward before Toronto called a timeout. Towards the end of the game with just under two minutes left to go, both teams were making shots right after each other. It was a five-point game with 1:07 left to go after Alperen Sengun made a three followed by Jamison Battle's three. Fred VanVleet made his first shot of the game, and then Grady Dick made one. Toronto cut it down to three, and then Brooks overthrew the ball to Amen Thompson, causing a turnover. Jae'Sean Tate continued his energetic plays, causing a turnover for Toronto on their inbound. Brooks sealed the game on free throws.
The Rockets stay on the road tomorrow against the Charlotte Hornets. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. CST.
