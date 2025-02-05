Rockets Fall to Nets in Heartbreaker, Lose Fourth in a Row
The Houston Rockets lost to the Brooklyn Nets 99-97. Alperen Sengun had 24 points and 20 rebounds.
The Rockets and Nets started very balanced, each scoring 10 points before Brooklyn called a timeout with 7:15 to go in the first quarter. After the timeout, Houston could not find a way to gain a substantial lead. Brooklyn kept up the competition, as Houston only ended the period up by one point.
Houston ended the half up 46-44, after a second quarter that was much like the first. Although it was not pretty, the game stayed level between the two teams in the first 24 minutes. The Rockets shot 39.5% from the field and 35% from three. Brooklyn shot 40.5% from the field and 30.8% from three. Turnovers continued to hurt the Rockets, as they had 11 in the half. The Nets' defense pressured Houston into taking three-pointers in the half, forcing the team to take 20.
Reed Sheppard had the best half so far in his career. In 12 minutes, the rookie had 11 points, three rebounds, two blocks, and one steal on 3-for-5 shooting. He scored double-digits for the first time in his career during one half of play. Jalen Green also had 11 points in the half.
Sheppard earned his way into starting the second half. He immediately got a steal and made a layup over Nic Claxton, giving him a career-high 13 points. Dillon Brooks then made a three to give the Rockets a six-point lead, causing the Nets to call a timeout 90 seconds into the third quarter. Brooklyn went on a 14-point streak to gain a six-point lead before Green snapped it. The Nets had Houston in their palm during the fourth quarter, as they ended the quarter up 71-67 and held the Rockets from holding any lead of their own. Houston also committed five more turnovers in the period.
Late in the fourth quarter, Sheppard hit a big three to put the Rockets down by just one point with 3:55 left to go in the game. Alperen Sengun followed with a layup to give them their first lead since the third quarter. Houston led 92-91 with 37.3 seconds left to play when Ime Udoka called a timeout. The last 28 seconds of the game consisted of a lot of free throws shot by Houston in an attempt from Brooklyn to come back and win. The Nets made a three to put themselves down by one, and then got a steal on the inbound, converting to a D'Angelo Russell three to go up by two with 3.4 seconds.
The Rockets face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday at Target Center. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.
