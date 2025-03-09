Rockets Glide Past Pelicans in Dominant Fashion
The Houston Rockets electrified with a 146-117 lead over the New Orleans Pelicans. This was their highest scoring game of the season, and they did it in a very impressive way. They shot 55.6% from the field and 42.5% from three.
Houston was atomic to start the game in the first quarter as it ended the period up by 11 points. Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks, and Alperen Sengun all scored more than five points. Sengun also had two steals in the quarter. The Rockets held the Pelicans to just 33.3% from the three-point range.
Midway through the second quarter, the Rockets obtained a 20-point lead. New Orleans went on an 11-0 run towards the end of the period due to insufficient defense on Houston's end, but then Thompson and Brooks helped the team make up for it to close the quarter on a 12-5 run. Forcing seven turnovers was huge for Houston, as it was able to convert those turnovers into eight points. The Rockets shot 62% from the field in their highest-scoring half of the season with 74 points, and the Pelicans shot 48.9% from the field. Brooks ended with 13 points in the first half.
Houston's dominance continued in the third quarter as every starter got up to double-digit scoring. They ended the period up by 26. Late in the fourth quarter, Thompson went down with an injury, but there has been no update. This could be a big blow for Houston moving forward, as he ended the game with 15 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds on +39. Brooks finished the game with 27 points, and Aaron Holiday finished with 20 points.
The Rockets will return to Toyota Center on Monday night against the Orlando Magic. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.
