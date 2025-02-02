Rockets Lose to Nets in Surprising Blowout
The Houston Rockets fell 110-98 to the Brooklyn Nets. Jalen Green led the Rockets 29 points and Brooklyn had all starters score in double-digits.
The Rockets started the game even with the Nets in a shootout. Ime Udoka called a timeout down 13-11, just under six minutes into the first quarter. Houston's five turnovers in the first 12 minutes were a big part of its 26-23 deficit at the end of the period. Brooklyn scored six points off of those mishaps.
Udoka took a timeout 32 seconds into the second quarter. The Nets scored a layup to go up by five points, and he was not happy with his team's defensive effort. A few possessions after the timeout, Dillon Brooks and Amen Thompson subbed into the game for Jalen Green and Cam Whitmore in order for Houston to get some stops. Houston called another timeout after Brooklyn went on a 9-0 run to go up 32-23. Fred VanVleet left the court limping towards the end of the second quarter.
Brooklyn blatantly outplayed Houston during the first half, in what happened to be one of the Rockets' most lackadaisical halves of the season. They shot 34.1% from the field and 30% from three, compared to the Nets' 48.8% from the field and 33.3% from three. Houston also committed nine turnovers. The score at halftime was 53-38 after Brooklyn went on a 14-3 run to end the first 24 minutes of the game.
Brooklyn controlled the entire third quarter. Houston went down 76-57 and Udoka called another timeout. Reed Sheppard checked into the game after the break. The Nets continued their dominance as they ended the period up 19.
Sheppard did not hesitate to shoot the ball at all in the fourth quarter. It looked like a whole new version of the guard since being brought back up from the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. The Rockets started to catch some momentum in the middle of the quarter due to a three-pointer from Green, followed by a deep ball from the rookie guard to put them down by 12 points after being down 22. However, it was not enough as Brooklyn continued their control the rest of the game.
The Rockets face the New York Knicks on Monday night at Madison Square Garden. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. CST.
