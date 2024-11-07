VanVleet's Strong Performance leads Rockets Past Spurs 127-99
The Houston Rockets hosted the San Antonio Spurs at the Toyota Center Wednesday night. Houston would be without veteran center Steven Adams, requiring Jock Landale to take over his spot in the rotation.
San Antonio would be without its leader in Gregg Popovich in the contest as well. The highly decorated head coach suffered a 'serious' health issue and is sidelined indefinitely. The league and fans are hoping for a speedy recovery.
The Rockets were looking to build on their momentum after a strong win against the New York Knicks on Monday, and they picked up right where they left off.
Veteran guard Fred VanVleet came off one of his best performances on the season against the Knicks, and continued more of the same against the Spurs early on in the game, scoring 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting in the first half.
Landale also started strong on Wednesday night, scoring nine points on 4-of-5 shooting, leading Houston to a 25-point lead at the end of two quarters.
The Rockets kept their foot on the gas in the third quarter, scoring 33 points to maintain their large lead and eventually put down the Spurs 127-99. VanVleet led the way with a double-double, turning in 21 points on 10-of-11 shooting and adding 10 assists to secure the win.
Houston got meaningful minutes from multiple players against San Antonio. Star center Alperen Şengün turned in another strong performance, scoring 16 points, grabbing five boards and dishing out four assists.
Star guard Jalen Green also continued his hot start to the season, tied for the team lead in scoring with 21 points on 6-of-14 shooting.
Forwards Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr. and Dillon Brooks also played key roles for the Rockets on the defensive end, holding Spurs' star Victor Wembenyama to just 15 points on 6-of-14 shooting while also forcing four turnovers.
Houston continues to make strides in its overall play as the season moves forward. It has become much more efficient, shooting over 48 percent in its last two outings, and has held its last two opponents under 100 points.
The Rockets will look to build on this victory and string together their first win streak of the young season on Friday night as they travel to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder.
