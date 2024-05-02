Will Rockets Trade Jock Landale This Offseason?
The Houston Rockets will look to make upgrades this offseason after finishing outside of the playoff picture with a 41-41 record.
While the team is happy with the core they have in place, there are still adjustments to be made. Among the possible players who could be dealt is backup center Jock Landale.
"Landale has one of the more unique contracts in all of basketball, and he's owed $8 million in each of the next three seasons but with all three years being non-guaranteed," Bleacher Report writes. "Houston could use his $8 million salary in a trade this offseason, with the team acquiring the 28-year-old then having the option to keep paying him this money or opt for the cap space instead."
The Rockets added Steven Adams at the trade deadline, which could make Landale's spot on the team obsolete. Landale's unique contract is for four years, but only the money in the first season was guaranteed, meaning the Rockets have plenty of reason to part ways with him.
At the beginning of the season, Landale struggled. However, he showcased his value towards the end of the season when Alperen Sengun was injured, proving that he can be a positive asset.
Landale's late-season surge makes things tricky. He certainly can bring something to the table, but it's possible that he may have more value in a trade than his on-court production.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.