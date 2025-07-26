Houston Rockets Star's Newest Shoe Design is Turning Heads
With the arrival of Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, no one was more excited than Durant's good friend and Houston native, Travis Scott.
Scott, who is one of the hottest rappers in music today, has developed a close-knit relationship with the Slim Reaper over the years, and was ecstatic when the move was announced that his hometown team would be acquiring the future
In recent social media buzz, a Nike KD 18 has surfaced, which was custom-made by shoe designer Vick Almighty, featuring Durant's signature shoe in the style of Cactus Jack's design.
An article by Sneaker Bar Detroit gives a detailed description of the shoe for fans, but does unfortunately deliver the bad news that the shoes itself is not available for the public's purchase.
"Crafted by the sneaker wizard Vick Almight and powered by the clean freaks at Reshoevn8r, this Nike KD 18 x Jumpman Jack Custom was made for none other than the Slim Reaper himself—Kevin Durant. Sadly, it’s not for sale. So, yes, you can cry now. Let’s break it down. This one-of-one hybrid rocks Travis Scott’s signature Jumpman Jack “Dark Mocha” upper with suede so rich it probably owns stock. The KD 18’s signature sculpted cage system wraps the midsole like a venomous hug. Add glow-in-the-dark embroidery and reverse Swooshes, and it’s basically a sneaker cosplay at its finest," said SBD writer Mario Briguglio
If Durant were to sport a pair of these beautifully crafted shoes, it would not be the first time he is seen in a Travis Scott-styled shoe, as the sharpshooter has been known to frequent the Jordan 1 Lows released by Scott and the Jordan brand.
Both a part of the Nike family and very close friends, there is some serious potential that we could see a collaboration between the two in the future. Scott has already collaborated with the Houston Rockets organization to release merchandise via Fanatics, and Durant was already a big fan of that merch, so he may be inclined to call up his friend for their own collaboration in the future.