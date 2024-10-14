10-Year NBA Vet Has Important Message for Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr.
Jabari Smith Jr. was one of the most improved players on the Houston Rockets a season ago, as he thrived under the pressure and expectations of new Rockets coach Ime Udoka. Granted, it wasn't all pretty, as Smith was reguarly subbed out of games during the closing minutes early in the season, often for long-time veteran Jeff Green.
Smith also had some rather poor free throw shooting displays last season, which certainly contributed to a few of the Rockets' losses.
But he responded well to being challenged by Udoka and put together a solid all-around season, averaging 13.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 45.4 percent from the field, and 36.3 percent from long-range.
All told, this was considerably better than his rookie season, in which he averaged 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 40.8 percent from the field, and 30.7 percent from three, on essentially the same number of attempts.
Heading into his third season, NBATV's Dennis Scott had an important message for Smith on NBATV's Rockets Team Preview.
“Jabari, I’ve seen you all summer, I know you’ve put in the work. I know you love this game. This is the year that he has to break out. And get in that conversation. We’ve seen Paolo break out for Orlando,
guys like that.
This is the year, Jabari. You’ve been there and done that and been a part of All-Star weekend- the social part of it. Now it’s time for you to take your game to the next level, earn that big bag that’s sitting there waiting for you, and then be that cornerstone for the future for the Rockets."
Smith becomes eligible for a rookie-scale extension after the 2024-25 season.
