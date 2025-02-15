2024 NBA Redraft: Where's Rockets' Reed Sheppard?
Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard hasn't had the typical experience that a No. 3 overall pick would normally have in his rookie season.
Sheppard, 20, has averaged 11.6 minutes per game while only scoring 3.5 points per contest so far in 40 games of his career.
Even though his numbers have been poor, the reason why is good. The Rockets have simply been too good and the team is trying to put its best foot forward with lineups. Simply put, Sheppard isn't a big part of the Rockets success right now, and that's okay.
Sheppard has shown enough flashes to still be the No. 3 overall pick in Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale's 2024 NBA redraft exercise.
"Reed Sheppard finished second on yours truly's personal 2024 NBA draft big board. Though he's turning in a rookie campaign punctuated by sparing usage and nondescript minutes, I can't bring myself to displace him from the top three," Favale writes.
"This iteration of the Houston Rockets has a reputation for gradually bringing along its kiddos. Alperen Şengün, Amen Thompson and even Cam Whitmore are all good examples. And while someone like Thompson saw his rookie role, when healthy, expand over time, this year's Rockets are really deep and have waaaay more at stake.
"All of which is to say: Sheppard projected as a transcendent, multi-level shot-maker on- and off-ball with the handles and vision to one day spearhead good-to-great offense. We have not seen nearly enough to think that's changed."
Sheppard could do a lot more to try and see the court, but he is a rookie that's being allowed to make mistakes. The Rockets and Sheppard are on the same page in regards to his development, and that's what matters most. If there was friction, there would be more cause for concern. However, there is reason to believe that Sheppard can still be a major part of the team's future moving forward and that he has much more that he hasn't shown yet.
Sheppard and the Rockets are back in action on Thursday as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:30 p.m. CT.
