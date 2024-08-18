Inside The Rockets

5 Rockets Games to Watch for 2024-25 Season

The Houston Rockets have some important dates on the calendar for the upcoming season.

Mar 12, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) drives to the basket while defended by Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Rockets now know when and where all 82 of their games in the upcoming season will take place.

Here's five that may have a little more riding on them than the others:

Wednesday, Oct. 23 vs. Charlotte Hornets

The season opener is at Toyota Center as the Rockets take on LaMelo Ball and the Hornets. It will give the Rockets a chance to play in front of their fans and start the new year on the right foot.

Friday, Nov. 15 vs. LA Clippers

James Harden and Kevin Porter Jr. make a return to the Toyota Center to face the Rockets in their first NBA Cup game of the season. The Rockets also have the Portland Trail Blazers (Nov. 22), Minnesota Timberwolves (Nov. 26) and Sacramento Kings (Dec. 3) to face later in the tournament.

Wednesday, Feb. 26 vs. San Antonio Spurs

In the Rockets' lone appearance on ESPN this year, they face the Lone Star State rival Spurs with Victor Wembanyama back for his second season. It's the fourth and final meeting between the two teams after facing each other thrice in the first eight games of the season.

Friday, Mar. 14 vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Rockets have a season-long six-game homestand in the middle of March, headlined by a visit from the reigning Western Conference champion Mavericks, who also visit Houston on New Year's Day.

Sunday, Apr. 13 vs. Denver Nuggets

In the season finale, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets visit the Rockets in what could be a massive game for playoff positioning.

