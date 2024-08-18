5 Rockets Games to Watch for 2024-25 Season
The Houston Rockets now know when and where all 82 of their games in the upcoming season will take place.
Here's five that may have a little more riding on them than the others:
Wednesday, Oct. 23 vs. Charlotte Hornets
The season opener is at Toyota Center as the Rockets take on LaMelo Ball and the Hornets. It will give the Rockets a chance to play in front of their fans and start the new year on the right foot.
Friday, Nov. 15 vs. LA Clippers
James Harden and Kevin Porter Jr. make a return to the Toyota Center to face the Rockets in their first NBA Cup game of the season. The Rockets also have the Portland Trail Blazers (Nov. 22), Minnesota Timberwolves (Nov. 26) and Sacramento Kings (Dec. 3) to face later in the tournament.
Wednesday, Feb. 26 vs. San Antonio Spurs
In the Rockets' lone appearance on ESPN this year, they face the Lone Star State rival Spurs with Victor Wembanyama back for his second season. It's the fourth and final meeting between the two teams after facing each other thrice in the first eight games of the season.
Friday, Mar. 14 vs. Dallas Mavericks
The Rockets have a season-long six-game homestand in the middle of March, headlined by a visit from the reigning Western Conference champion Mavericks, who also visit Houston on New Year's Day.
Sunday, Apr. 13 vs. Denver Nuggets
In the season finale, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets visit the Rockets in what could be a massive game for playoff positioning.
