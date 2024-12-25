8 Former Rockets to Play on Christmas Day
The Houston Rockets are on the couch for Christmas Day, but some familiar faces to the organization will be part of the league's headlining games.
Today, in the league's five-game Christmas slate, the San Antonio Spurs visit the New York Knicks, the Minnesota Timberwolves face off against the Dallas Mavericks, the Philadelphia 76ers battle with the Boston Celtics, the Los Angeles Lakers go to war with the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets take on the Phoenix Suns.
Here's a look at eight former Rockets who could see the court today:
Chris Paul, San Antonio Spurs
Paul was with the Rockets from 2017-19 and now he is leading the in-state rival Spurs with Victor Wembanyama as his running mate.
Daishen Nix, Minnesota Timberwolves
Nix has played in just three games this season for the Wolves.
Kyle Lowry, Eric Gordon, KJ Martin, Philadelphia 76ers
Lowry has been in and out of the rotation and Gordon is questionable with an illness, but Martin has gotten an opportunity to play more minutes with so many absences from the roster.
Christian Wood, Los Angeles Lakers
Wood is dealing with a knee injury and hasn't played this season for the Lakers.
Russell Westbrook, Denver Nuggets
Westbrook spent one season with the Rockets in 2019-20 and has bounced around the league since with the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and now the Nuggets.
TyTy Washington, Phoenix Suns
Washington, a first-round pick by the Rockets in the 2022 NBA Draft, is on a two-way deal with the Suns.
