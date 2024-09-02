A Deep Dive into the Rockets' Advanced Shooting Leaders
In part three of my deep dive into the Rockets' stats from last season, I examine several shooting efficiency categories. The most important statistics when evaluating a team's shooting are field goal and 3-point percentage.
Those two stats are always good starting points when looking at individual players and how they performed during the season. However, there are other categories to consider that take more than looking at the surface level.
Let's examine the Rockets leaders regarding points scored on drives, drive percentage, catch-and-shoot points, and catch-and-shoot percentage.
Driving points and drive shooting percentage leaders
Drive percentage: Alperen Sengun
A couple of Rockets stood out when it came to getting to the basket last season: Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green. Sengun shot 55.6% on drives last season, leading the Rockets.
His shooting percentage is almost five points higher than second place, and 10 points higher than the next starter, Green. Sengun's myriad of moves and strength made him the Rockets most efficient player when driving to the basket.
As he continues to improve his outside shooting his percentage will only go up as teams wont be able to pack in the paint. It will open up even more opportunities at the basket for Sengun. Expect Sengun to shoot even better next season.
Drive points per game: Jalen Green
Regarding total points off drives, Green led the way, with an average of 6.3 points per game. Green's points per drive did drop from his previous season of 8.8, but he shot a better percentage in 2023-24 than he did the previous season.
Before the start of last season, Ime Udoka spoke about how Green had been working with the Rockets strength and conditioning team all offseason to better absorb contact and deal with the wear and tear of a long NBA season.
Green's drive opportunities during games dipped last season with the addition of Fred VanVleet, who had the ball in his hands and controlled the offense. Even with fewer opportunities, Green was able to use his quick first step and athleticism to get to the rim all season.
Just like Sengun, if Green can improve his outside shooting, it will open up the lane to the basket even more next season.
Catch and Shoot Points and Percentage Leaders
Catch-and-shoot points: Jabari Smith Jr.
Since coming into the league in 2022, Jabari Smith Jr. has improved his catch-and-shoot game. Smith has led the Rockets in this category in his first two seasons. Smith averaged four points a game in his rookie season on catch-and-shoot shots and did even better last season, averaging 5.2 points.
With a lot of attention paid to players like Green and Sengun, Smith quietly improved in several areas last season. As he continues to improve his overall game, Smith may become one of the better stretch fours in the NBA.
Catch-and-shoot percentage: Cam Whitmore
Cam Whitmore started his rookie season slowly, dealing with injuries and spending time with the RGV Vipers. Once Whitmore secured his spot in the rotation, he started to show every team that passed on him that they made a huge mistake.
Whitmore was the Rockets most efficient catch-and-shoot player, shooting 42.8 percent on those opportunities. During his predraft workouts, much was said about Whitmore's ability to play above the rim.
Whitmore did show off those skills in his rookie season, but his ability to knock down outside shots was the area that stood out the most. Whitmore outside shooting was a welcomed sight for a team that has struggled with their shooting for several seasons.
