Aaron Holiday's Role Unclear for Rockets

The Houston Rockets must figure out where Aaron Holiday fits into their plans.

When the Houston Rockets were going through free agency this summer, it was a surprise for the team to re-sign backup point guard Aaron Holiday.

Though Holiday played well for the Rockets in 78 appearances in his first year in Houston averaging 6.6 points per game, his role appeared to be intercepted by No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard.

Despite drafting Sheppard, the Rockets still brought Holiday back in hopes that he could keep bringing continuity to the team.

Houston is one of the deepest teams in the league, which could mean that Holiday won't see as much as action as he did last season. Had he signed elsewhere, Holiday may have had more of a chance to play more meaningful minutes. However, it's hard to see him crack Ime Udoka's rotation despite playing a key role last year.

Even though he isn't expected to play as much, Holiday could still be a key factor for the Rockets. He has proven to be a capable veteran who doesn't make a whole lot of mistakes, which is why he was a massive asset to the team last year.

If he is called upon to play, Holiday will be ready for action. However, Holiday shouldn't expect to see the floor as often on a rising Rockets squad.

