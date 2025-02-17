All-Star a Success for Rockets Representatives
All-Star Weekend is over, and the Houston Rockets are leaving the event feeling pleased with the performance of their representatives Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson. Neither player got many minutes in the games they participated in, but they made an impact during their brief outings. The duo showed some of their potential in a showcase of the league's best talent.
Sengun got the first crack at the All-Star Games, taking on a team of young stars like himself. He showed his ability to play off-the-ball with several high-level offensive talents like the Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young.
Sengun made a few plays heading to the basket after receiving nice passes from Young and the Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell. He complimented the play of the more established stars on his team, taking more of a background role during his minutes. He didn't contribute much on the boards, but he showed his ability to play off other talented players and get open for easy looks at the rim.
Thompson played in the next game as the Rising Stars team took on the eventual All-Star Champs. Thompson also didn't have much in the scoring column, finishing with four points during his limited run. However, he showed off some creativity with the ball and capability getting his teammates open even against high-level talent.
He picked up four assists in the game while giving up just one turnover. His passes were decisive and accurate, creating opportunities for his teammates to finish plays and add points to their total. The Rising Stars played a close competition with the league' aging stars, but experience won out in the end as the OGs took a late advantage and finished the game with a 42-35 scoreline.
Despite limited minutes for Sengun and Thompson, the weekend was a resounding success for the pair and the franchise. It brought Houston back to the national spotlight along with some of the league's best talent. The Rockets had their first All-Stars since James Harden, who was also in attendance representing the Los Angeles Clippers.
In many ways, it was symbolic of where the franchise is heading and that they are reaping the first fruits of the several-year plan that began with Harden's trade to the Brooklyn Nets. Houston amassed a crop of talented players who are contributing to their success this season, and an appearance in the All-Star Games is recognition for their level of play.
The Rockets will have their biggest success story if they have players who are consistent threats to make it into All-Star Weekend. Jalen Green is a player to watch for Houston as he looks to elevate his play to the level of an All-Star. Houston hopes Sengun is a perennial All-Star, and that Thompson can qualify as one of the league's young stars instead of a Rising Star. Playing in their first All-Star Weekend is a good start to those goals, and it was an overall success for the Rockets.
