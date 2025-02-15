All-Star Break Comes at Perfect Time for Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets lost to the Golden State Warriors for the third time this season on Thursday. In the Rockets' 105-98 loss, they trailed by as much as 24 points as the starters looked tired and sluggish. The bench, led by Aaron Holiday and Nate Williams, got the team back in the game before falling short.
The loss dropped the Rockets to 34-21 overall and 2-7 in their last nine games heading into the All-Star break. Houston had a stretch in the previous two weeks where they played seven out of eight games on the road, and there have been two sets of back-to-backs in the last four games.
Since the start of Feb. 1, the Rockets have played eight games in 13 days, all the while being without two starters. Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith have been out of the lineup, with Smith being out since Jan. 1.
VanVleet has been out since the start of February, and both players' absences have been noticeable on the court. The Rockets' defensive numbers have dropped since Smith went down with an injury, and the teams turnover numbers have increased since VanVleet has been out.
Even the players in the lineup are dealing with multiple ailments and injuries. Alperen Sengun missed three games recently with a calf injury. Sengun also left early in the Rocket's win over the Toronto Raptors with a back spasm.
Ime Udoka recently spoke about Jalen Green continuing to play through his many ailments as he has dealt with different issues all season. The Rockets must also navigate Tari Eason, who cannot play both back-to-back games.
Steven Adams just recently started playing both back-to-back games, but there are still occasions when he sits out one of the games, depending on how his knee feels. The Rockets, more than any team, needs the time off.
Most Rockets will have a week off before their next game on Feb. 21. The only players participating in the All-Star weekend are Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard in the Rising Stars game and Sengun in the All-Star game.
More than likely, Sengun won't play extended minutes in the All-Star game, with this being his first appearance. The rest will do the Rockets well, as there is a chance they will have everyone back for the first time in over a month in their next game.
The return of VanVleet and Smith in the Rockets' next contest comes at a perfect time. Houston is fighting to return to the top four of a tough Western Conference. The Rockets will be back in action Friday, Feb. 21, as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.