Alperen Sengun Dominant in Rockets Win vs. Wizards
The Houston Rockets are so happy after a 107-92 win against the Washington Wizards at Toyota Center on Monday night.
The win puts the Rockets at 7-4 on the season, and a large part of the victory came from Alperen Sengun's incredible night.
The fourth-year pro from Turkey had 27 points and 17 rebounds as he dominated the Wizards in the paint.
“That’s what I do,” Sengun said via SportsRadio 610 reporter Adam Spolane. “Dominate in the paint, and then I was just playing hard.”
Sengun now has eight double-doubles in the team's first 11 games, and he is establishing himself as a focal point of the Rockets core.
Having Sengun perform well is making coach Ime Udoka's job a little easier on the offensive side of the ball.
“It’s a luxury (to have a center that score),” Udoka said via Spolane. “I've been around some really good scoring bigs, and that settles the team (down) all the time. You don't want to be just permanent based or relying on pick and roll every time. It's great to have that option.”
Sengun hasn't been perfect in every game, and the 22-year-old is still figuring out ways to get better. That alone should make the Rockets a very scary opponent for teams to face.
The Rockets are back in action tomorrow against the Los Angeles Clippers.
