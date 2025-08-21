Alperen Sengun Has Found his Rhythm as Türkiye Prepares for EuroBasket Tournament
The NBA has entered the "slow period" of the offseason. The draft concluded months ago, all of the major free agents have signed with teams, and a Summer League champion has been crowned. That means most of the NBA has settled into workouts and pickup games as they prepare for the upcoming season and competitive basketball in October.
Houston Rockets star Alperen Sengun, however, has already begun his competitive basketball season with the Turkiye national team. Sengun and his Turkish teammates have been preparing for the EuroBasket 2025 tournament. Sengun is hoping to lead his team to their first major event success since 2010. The team lost in the FIBA Basketball World Cup finals to Team USA, featuring Sengun's new teammate, Kevin Durant.
The last time the Turkish team medaled in Eurobasket was 2001, when they won the silver medal. That was one year before Sengun was even born, so it's safe to say Sengun is hoping to break that streak this time around. To prepare for the upcoming tournament, Sengun and Turkiye have participated in three friendly matches leading up to the first game on Aug. 27 vs Latvia.
Alperen Sengun has gotten better each game leading up to the tournament
The lead-up to EuroBasket 2025 has seen Türkiye take part in four matchups that started on August 7th vs Lithuania. In the first game, Sengun was limited to only seven minutes as his team lost 91-70. Sengun finished with only four points and four rebounds in the loss.
The second friendly game against Germany saw Sengun finally start to get into his rhythm as he helped Turkiye get out to a double-digit lead. Germany would come back to win a close one, 73-71, led by Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner. Despite the loss, Sengun finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and four assists while shooting 9-of-11 from the field.
Sengun would sit out the next matchup vs. the Czech Republic, which resulted in a 79-65 win for Turkey, which was its first win during the preparation matches. Sengun would return for the rematch and final Friendly game against Lithuania.
Unlike the first matchup, Sengun played 32 minutes and had a significant impact on the game. Sengun time after time drove by Jonas Valanciunas to the basket. Sengun scored early and often as the two teams went back and forth. Sengun scored from the top of the key on one-on-one drives and from the post off face-ups and spin moves.
After leading by six at the half, Turkiye, with help from Sengun, was able to hold on and avenge their earlier loss to Lithuania 84-81. Sengun finished with a game-high 25 points, along with five rebounds and two assists. Wednesday's contest was the last game for Turkiye until the start of the tournament.
Sengun will look to help Türkiye win their first EuroBasket medal in 24 years as they open the tournament against Latvia on Aug. 27. Sengun will be back in Houston with the Rockets on Sept. 29 for the team's media day.