Alperen Sengun Makes First NBA All-Star Game
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun was selected as an All-Star reserve tonight on the NBA on TNT pregame show. Sengun, at 21 years old, joins seven other players on the Western Conference All-Star bench, along with 23 other All-Stars this season.
Sengun is averaging 19.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 49.1% from the field and 22.7% from three (1.4 attempts per game). He will be the only Rockets player featured in San Francisco.
The Turkish center, averaging a double-double this season, will join a list of high-profile names in the West. The conference is noticeably stronger, with the reserves being highlighted by Victory Wembanyama, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, and more.
Other first-time All-Stars include Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs), Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder), Tyler Herro (Miami Heat), and Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons). With the recent selections, it reinforces the idea that a new era of basketball is upon us, and Sengun will be a major part of that.
Team success was a big part of the selection process for the All-Star Game this season. The only players that come from a team seeded lower than eight are Wembanyama and Stephen Curry. The top seven teams in each conference will feature an All-Star.
There is already talk of plenty of All-Star snubs, with names like LaMelo Ball, Trae Young, and Tyrese Maxey not making the cut in the Eastern Conference. Domantas Sabonis, Kyrie Irving, and Devin Booker highlight the snubs over in the West.
Houston doesn't necessarily have any high-scoring players compared to the rest of the playoff teams in the league. Rather, the Rockets have an overall productive young core on both sides of the floor. They have the fourth-best defensive rating (108.3) and the tenth-best offensive rating (114.2) in the NBA. The only other Rockets player that was considered by many was guard Jalen Green, who has been having an improved offensive season.
The All-Star Game will take place at the Chase Center on Monday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. CT. For the first time since 2020, the Rockets will have someone representing them in the game.
