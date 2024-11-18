Inside The Rockets

Alperen Sengun Making History for Rockets

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun is forging his own path.

Nov 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) shoots the ball as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are rolling at the start of the season, and a lot of that is thanks to fourth-year center Alperen Sengun.

In the team's 143-107 win against the Chicago Bulls, Sengun scored 20 points while grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out 11 assists for his second consecutive triple-double.

After also recording a triple-double in Friday's NBA Cup win against the Los Angeles Clippers, Sengun has become the first center in franchise history to record back-to-back triple-doubles.

He's also the first player since James Harden in 2020 to record consecutive triple-doubles.

Sengun, 22, recorded two triple-doubles in 2022-23 and in 2023-24, but he has already matched that total just 14 games into the season. This shows how much he has grown over the years and how important of a figure he has become in the Rockets offense. He can do it all on both ends of the floor, making him someone to keep an eye on for the team moving forward.

If Sengun continues to play at this level, an All-Star bid could be in the works and the Rockets may be looking at a return to the postseason.

Sengun and the Rockets are back in action tonight against superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and the struggling Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

