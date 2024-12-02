Alperen Sengun Reacts to Rockets Win
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun is recovering after the team's big 119-116 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night inside Toyota Center.
Sengun had 20 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in the win, just one dime shy of a triple-double. One of Sengun's nine assists came in a clutch moment with less than a minute to go. He drove into the lane and fell, but he was able to find Dillon Brooks, who hit a midrange jumper as the shot clock expired to give the Rockets the lead for good.
“That’s a Dillon shot, man,” Sengun said about the assist. “That’s a fadeaway. Tough guy, win the jump ball, playing clutch for us. That was great, that was sweet to see.”
The win for the Rockets is special, but Sengun knows the team has a long road ahead to get to where it really wants to be.
“We just gotta keep fighting,” Sengun said. “OKC was a good team, and we just win. Fans were great, so we’re just gonna keep winning and fighting on the court.”
Sengun and the Rockets will now pack as they head to the west coast for a three-game road trip. The first matchup in California comes against the Sacramento Kings. Tipoff is set for tomorrow at 9 p.m. CT.
