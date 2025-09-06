Alperen Sengun Receiving Praise From NBA Legends and EuroBasket Opponents
Alperen Sengun has been one of the standouts of the EuroBasket 2025 tournament. Coming into the tournament, Türkiye was ranked 27th in the world and was an afterthought when it came to teams that fans and the media believed could not only win a medal but take home the gold.
That lack of confidence in Türkiye doesn't come as a surprise, considering it hadn't advanced to the quarterfinals since 2009 and hadn't won a medal since 2001. That perception has slowly started to change after each Türkiye win, led by Sengun, and its latest 85-79 win not only moved it to 6-0 but also helped it advance to the round of eight.
Throughout his basketball career, as he has become more well-known, he has received praise for his unique blend of power and finesse from the center position. The praise came before he even set foot in the NBA as a young player, winning MVP in the top league in Turkiye, and it continued into the NBA.
Hall of Famers from Charles Barkley to Dirk Nowitzki have praised Sengun's game. Barkley, on many occasions, has praised Sengun's footwork and even before he was selected as an All-Star, felt he was deserving of a spot on the team.
Nowitzki spoke about Sengun's offensive versatility years ago when Sengun was first introducing himself to the NBA.
Current NBA players, as well as those from the last few years, have talked about facing Sengun and how much they admire his game. Myles Turner discussed how Sengun isn't mentioned as much by some NBA fans and media, but the players around the league are aware of his impressive early career.
Even Kevin Durant before he joined the Rockets sang the praises of Alperen Sengun.
“Sengun, I love Sengun. It confirmed to me when he was dunking on people.. I didn’t know he could get up like that.. he gonna be a nice player.”
That praise has continued into the EuroBasket tournament as Sengun is on the short list for players who could bring home the tournament's MVP trophy.
Alperen Sengun Has Received Praise Throughout the Eurobasket Tournament From Teammates and Opponents
Sengun has been dominant in Türkiye, with a 6-0 start to the tournament, averaging 22 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists, which has him ranked in the top five in all three categories. His play has garnered him even more praise from opponents like NBA center Kristaps Porzingis, who spoke about Sengun after Turkiye's win over Latvia.
Also, from Sengun's most recent opponent, Sweden's Simon Birgander, who talked about how great it was to be on the court with a player like Sengun.
It hasn't been just opponents, as Shane Larkin, the point guard for Turkiye, spoke about Sengun and how he has moved past the "Baby Jokic" comparisons.
The legend of Alperen Sengun continues to grow not just in European basketball but worldwide, as his overall game has improved each season, and as accolades continue to come in, so will the praise for Sengun.