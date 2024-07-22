Alperen Sengun Speaks on Second Houston Rockets Contract: 'I Want To Sign It'
With the NBA's calendar year rolling over to kick off July, members from the 2021 NBA Draft class are officially eligible to ink rookie max contract extensions to extend their stay at their respective franchises. For the Houston Rockets, two key young members are set to earn a big payday -- should the team choose to extend both.
Young star talents such as Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Franz Wagner and more have already signed their next deal -- making it official. That day hasn't yet come for the two Rockets young stars, but Sengun seems eager to get the deal completed. In an interview in Turkey, Sengun was asked about his contract situation. He began by explaining restricted free agency.
With restricted free agency, Sengun runs the risk of injury or anything else heading into next season. It also changes the trajectory of his next contract, as he'd only be able to negotiate four-year deals rather than a five-year deal. For every reason, Sengun is ready to get the deal done.
"As I said, they don’t have to sign [in 2024]. But I want to sign, of course, because when you do, you have peace of mind. You secure your future, and you don’t have to worry anymore. You don’t have the fear of getting injured," Sengun explained.
The Rockets center is primed for another leap after averaging 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists during the 2023-24 NBA season. There is an incentive for the Rockets to wait on making the signings official -- allowing them to cash in on free agency before accruing the new salaries of Sengun and Green, similar to how the Philadelphia 76ers handled Tyrese Maxey's extension after bringing in Paul George.
Sure, the players want to ensure they get their money signed and accounted for as soon as possible, but there are potential long-term implications that might want to make the team hold off, for now.
