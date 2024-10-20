Inside The Rockets

Amen Thompson Could Be Best Rockets Player

The Houston Rockets may have a new star on their hands.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 9, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA;Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) shoots against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA;Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) shoots against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are very fortunate to have drafted Amen Thompson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

While Thompson started his career with an ankle sprain in the first few games, the former Overtime Elite guard healed and finished the season strong for the Rockets, finishing with averages of 9.5 points and 6.6 rebounds.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka believes that his rookie year was just the beginning for Thompson, and he is continuing to get better.

“He’s been one of the best, if not the best, guy on the court a lot of times," Udoka said via Space City Home Network. "I think he's already taken a big step but we're going to need that from him and want him to carry that over into the season."

Thompson is going to have to find his moments in a crowded rotation that also features this year's No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard. However, Thompson has shown enough to the Rockets that will get him on the floor often during the season. Udoka will likely ride the hot hands to close games, and Thompson should find himself in that position a lot during the season.

Thompson and the Rockets begin their regular season on Wednesday at home against the Charlotte Hornets.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News