Amen Thompson Could Be Best Rockets Player
The Houston Rockets are very fortunate to have drafted Amen Thompson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
While Thompson started his career with an ankle sprain in the first few games, the former Overtime Elite guard healed and finished the season strong for the Rockets, finishing with averages of 9.5 points and 6.6 rebounds.
Rockets coach Ime Udoka believes that his rookie year was just the beginning for Thompson, and he is continuing to get better.
“He’s been one of the best, if not the best, guy on the court a lot of times," Udoka said via Space City Home Network. "I think he's already taken a big step but we're going to need that from him and want him to carry that over into the season."
Thompson is going to have to find his moments in a crowded rotation that also features this year's No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard. However, Thompson has shown enough to the Rockets that will get him on the floor often during the season. Udoka will likely ride the hot hands to close games, and Thompson should find himself in that position a lot during the season.
Thompson and the Rockets begin their regular season on Wednesday at home against the Charlotte Hornets.
