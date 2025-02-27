Amen Thompson Could Become One of Youngest All-Defensive Selections in History
The Houston Rockets over the last two seasons have become one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. When Ime Udoka took over the team after the 2022-23 season, one of his first statements to the media was how he wanted to change the identity of the Rockets.
Udoka wanted the Rockets to be known as a hard-nosed, defensive-minded team that opposing teams did not want to face. Now in his second season as Rockets head coach, the Rockets are known around the league as one of the toughest to face in the NBA.
Players like Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet have brought leadership and a defensive mindset to the Rockets, influencing the entire team. Team chemistry is the most important on the defensive end, and the Rockets are operating as one unit this season.
However, one player has stood out amongst the Rockets, and his name is Amen Thompson. Thompson, who is only in his second season in the NBA, has been a revelation for the Rockets. When Thompson was first drafted by the Rockets, he was expected to be not only one of the most athletic players in his draft but the entire NBA.
Thompson has not only lived up to the athletic hype he has become more than just a hyper athletic player who can dunk on anyone in the league. Thompson has become one of the best defensive players in the NBA.
On the season according to StatsMamba.com Thompson ranks number one in opponents field goal percentage.
Thompson ranks seventh in defensive rating in the NBA. While this ranking is impressive, it doesn't tell the entire story. Almost all the players above him are either centers or players who do not guard the opposing team's best players.
Even with Brooks on the team their are many nights where Thompson is tasked with guarding the opponents best offensive player. The fact that he is still top seven tells you how dominant he has been on the defensive end.
Thompson also ranks fifth in defensive win shares and ninth in defensive box plus/minus. Thompson's ability to guard players one-on-one on the perimeter and protect the paint is rare. The league has started to take notice and awarded Thompson the Defensive Player of the Month for January.
The eye test and numbers don't lie, as Thompson has a chance to become the youngest Rocket in history to earn a Defensive All-NBA selection and one of the youngest in NBA history. At 22, Thompson would tie Hakeem Olajuwon for the youngest in franchise history and become the third youngest player to earn this award in league history.
Thompson may even be considered for Defensive Player of the Year at the end of the season. Even though it is a long shot, with players like Evan Mobley and Jaren Jackson Jr. leading the way, Thompson should be in the top five when the votes come in.
Thompson has far exceeded most people's expectations as he has become not just the best defender on a great defensive team he has become one of the best defenders in the entire NBA.
