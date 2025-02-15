Amen Thompson Gets a Taste of All-Star Action
,The Houston Rockets have a few players distinguished with the honor of participating in All-Star Weekend, the premiere showcase of NBA talent. Alperen Sengun earned his first-ever appearance after another strong year leading the Rockets to their best record in seasons. Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson joined Sengun in the Bay Area, representing some of Houston's talented youth. Thompson's first trip to the All-Star break is well-deserved, but his career could feature several more All-Star weekend trips if he continues his trajectory.
Thompson is proving this season that he can contribute to a winning team. He came into the league with elite defense and the ability to guard an opposing team's best offensive players. He is still playing physically and aggressively, but he has displayed many aspects of his game throughout the season.
The only knock on Thompson's game for a long time was his ability with the ball, whether scoring or passing. Despite being drafted as a guard, Thompson has been successful as a wing player and makes plays easier for his teammates when they get in trouble in the paint. His attachment to the paint is a viable option for a team looking for instant offense from a go-to player,
Thompson has shown flashes of true creativity with the ball in his hands. He pulls off convincing fakes, hits clutch shots, and gets to the rim at will.
He showed this year that he's capable of helping to lead a team offensively, and Head Coach Ime Udoka has leaned on Thompson more as the season has gone on. Thompson's size and speed make him a formidable opponent to Houston's opposition, especially in the fast break.
Thompson is building a reputation for crashing the glass and getting big put-back attempts in half-court sets. Thompson finds himself in the position to score, and he's pretty effective at taking care of his opportunities.
Thompson is still looking for some improvement with his ball-handling and ball security. Once he becomes more proficient in those sets. He has needed to start games out of necessity, and he's contributing more than he ever has to help the Rockets reach a new level this season.
If Thompson can take the skills he's developed this season and go into next season with them perfected, he could become the team's best player. Not to say Sengun and Jalen Green give strong cases to claim Houston's top spot, but each player is lacking a crucial element stifling their growth, Thompson came into the league as one of the most well-rounded prospects on the Rockets. If Thompson can continue to improve and gain recognition from the national media,
If their attention, his skill level and his competitiveness continue to grow, Thompson may be spending some time in future All-Star Weekends, playing with the A-Team.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.