Amen Thompson's All-Defensive Team Selection Signals Elite Potential for Rockets
A year ago, Houston Rockets fans were calling for forward Amen Thompson to be moved into the starting lineup. The hype surrounding his potential was real, as the 6-foot-7 wing displayed elite defense and a knack for scoring off the ball.
When Rockets fans got their wish, Thompson soared. Now, he has an All-Defensive First Team selection to show for it. The 22-year-old averaged 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.3 blocks as Houston captured the second seed in the Western Conference at 52-30.
Thompson spearheaded an elite Rockets defense, posting a 110.3 rating, good for fifth in the NBA. He had the assignment of guarding the opposing team's stars and thrived, displaying great athleticism and defensive instincts. The All-Defensive selection was certainly warranted.
Thompson's immediate impact on the Rockets proves why he should be considered untouchable amid trade rumors. Houston has been heavily linked to superstars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant. If trade talks ignite, Thompson would likely be involved in the return package.
However, the Rockets should strongly hesitate. Jalen Green should be a player to go before Thompson solely based on all-around impact. Green is a talented scorer, but he doesn't impact winning the same way Thompson does. He can be a low-scoring option but still be the most impactful player on the floor.
The Rockets can get around giving up Thompson in a trade. It would be a tough ask, but Houston has plenty of other young players and picks to spare.
The goal for Thompson next season should be to develop into more of an on-ball scorer. His defense is already elite, and he can score well off the ball, setting screens and cutting to the basket. However, his shooting and scoring off the dribble could use some work. Thompson shot just 27.5% from three this past season.
Regardless, the future is bright for the Swiss Army knife. Thompson should be a core piece of a team with championship potential. If the Rockets can continue to develop their players the right way and make the right moves, a ring is certainly in the cards for Houston.
