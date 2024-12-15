Inside The Rockets

Analyst Believes Rockets Should Change Starting Lineup

The Houston Rockets might be better off with a different starting five.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 11, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) reacts with forward Amen Thompson (1) after a play during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 11, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) reacts with forward Amen Thompson (1) after a play during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are doing pretty well for themselves in the first two months of the season, but there is always room for improvement.

The Rockets don't necessarily need to go out and find a new player to add to their core, but rather make some changes from within.

Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes suggests moving Amen Thompson from the bench to the starting lineup.

"It's not always wise to mess with a good thing, which is what the Houston Rockets have with their current starting lineup. But when you have a chance to do something great, you've got to go for it," Hughes writes. "In this case, the path toward making the Rockets truly special involves starting Amen Thompson, one half of the highly successful bench duo dubbed the Terror Twins."

The Rockets' current starting lineup featuring Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun is one of the best first fives in the league, but inserting Thompson over VanVleet or Green could yield even better results.

Nobody in the starting five has done enough to warrant a demotion, so it's a move that could do more harm than good if it takes a shot at someone's confidence.

Thompson is likely due for a promotion into the starting lineup, but it might not happen anytime soon.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News