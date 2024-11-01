Are the Houston Rockets in Play for Giannis Antetokounmpo?
The Milwaukee Bucks and franchise superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo are catching the eyes of NBA teams as they are off to a 1-4 start. NBA executives say that there is growing anticipation that Antetokounmpo could be dealt if the Bucks don't start winning.
CBS Sports' Bill Reiter reported that an anonymous Western Conference executive said, "Teams are circling—and hopeful." Another told Reiter that the Greek Freak could be traded by the Feb. 6 deadline and he "wouldn't be surprised."
Per Reiter, Antetokounmpo's preferred trade destinations have been rumored to be the Miami Heat or Brooklyn Nets. However, how possible is it for the Houston Rockets to be in play?
The Bucks will likely adhere to Antetokounmpo's demands if he prefers to go to a specific team, but Houston has the assets to go after the future Hall-of-Famer.
The Rockets have a young core of players drafted between 2021 and 2024, plus 10 first-round picks between now and 2031. The haul will be great for someone of Antetokounmpo's caliber, but the Rockets can make it well worth the risk.
Houston is currently led by stars Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green, but neither of those two has to be given up for the Bucks to give Houston Antetokounmpo. Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore, Jabari Smith Jr., and Reed Sheppard could all be traded along with multiple first-round picks, unless Milwaukee specifically expresses a desire for someone like Sengun or Green.
The Rockets would be smart to go after the 29-year-old, and wouldn't have to worry too much about his short-term future with the franchise. Antetokounmpo's contract has a player option for the 2027-28 season, but even if he opts out, he would be with his new team for at least two seasons. If the superstar opts in for the 2027-28 season, he would enter unrestricted free agency at 34 years old.
