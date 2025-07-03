Are the Rockets the Second-Best Team In The West?
The Houston Rockets are well-positioned to become a powerhouse in the Western Conference after making several key moves early in the offseason to improve the team. The addition of Kevin Durant and several key role players will likely help Houston's contention chances next season. Last season, a significant gap existed between the Rockets and the top teams in the West, despite their second-seed finish behind the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder are still the team to beat in the West, but there are a few reasons why Houston may not be far behind.
First, Houston finally acquired a player capable of being the best player in a playoff series. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won last year's MVP with his unstoppable mix of getting into the paint and hitting tough shots in the midrange.
Kevin Durant is also adept at shooting midrange shots, but his combination of length and elite shooting makes him a unique talent matched by few in NBA history.
The Rockets had been missing a player of that caliber, and they hoped one of their young players to take that step to help the team move forward. With the departure of Jalen Green, Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun are the next young players with high expectations to lead the team along with Durant.
There are several impact role players outside of Houston's top three that could help the Rockets confirm their spot as one of the top two teams in the West. Fred VanVleet, Tari Eason, and Jabari Smith Jr. are a few of the strong players who contribute to Houston's winning ways.
VanVleet is a quality point guard and a leader on the squad. He helps limit turnovers and opens the floor for his teammates. That skill will be especially helpful for pick and rolls with Sengun and opening shots for Durant off the catch.
Eason and Smith Jr. are defensive players who provide defense and rebounding at a high level. Smith Jr. is more of an outside shooter than Eason, but the latter is the team's hustle player and elite offensive rebounder.
Each of these players provides a unique layer to the game plan, and the Rockets will be able to rely on their production to continue improving their chances at winning a championship next year. Coupled with the elite coaching of Ime Udoka, the Rockets have their best chance at a Finals victory in years.