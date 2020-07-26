InsideTheRockets
Austin Rivers to Exit Quarantine on Tuesday, Play Opening Night

Michael Shapiro

Rockets guard Austin Rivers will exit his quarantine at the NBA bubble in Orlando on Tuesday, according to head coach Mike D'Antoni. 

Rivers left the Walt Disney World campus on Friday to deal with an urgent family matter. He returned on Saturday evening as he began to quarantine in his room at the Grand Floridian Hotel.

Houston's backup point guard is unlikely to play in Tuesday night's scrimmage against Boston, per D'Antoni. Rivers will practice with the Rockets on Wednesday and Thursday, and he is expected to be available in Friday's seeding game against Dallas.

Rivers won't be the lone Rocket absent in Sunday's scrimmage vs. Memphis. Luc Mbah a Moute will not play, while DeMarre Carroll will be "very limited," per D'Antoni. Russell Westbrook will play on Sunday night, though he will be capped at around 24 minutes. Westbrook only played the first half Houston's loss to the Raptors on July 24.

D'Antoni and the Rockets exited the scrimmage vs. Toronto largely optimistic despite the loss. James Harden dropped 24 points in three quarters, while Westbrook tallied 10 points and nine rebounds. Both of the Rockets MVPs looked in-shape and ready to resume the season despite their late arrivals to Orlando. 

"Our pace was really good," Harden said after Friday's scrimmage. "We got a lot of the shots that we want, got into the teeth of the defense. ...That's all you can ask for."

Sunday's scrimmage vs. Memphis is slated for 7 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV. 

