Austin Rivers Isn't a Fan of a Young, Promising Rockets Player
When players transition out of the league and into the media industry, they tend to become rather opinionated. It's the nature of the beast.
It drives ratings and adds popularity to their platform. And it gives fans something to talk about when unpopular takes go viral on social media.
Former Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers has mastered the art of giving trandpartent and authentic takes, even if the masses disagree. Rivers had the sports world in a frenzy just a few weeks ago when he suggested that NBA players can play in the NFL but NFL players couldn't cross over into the NBA.
Rivers' most recent comments drew the ire of many Rockets fans, as he stated that Rockets forward Tari Eason isn't on the same tier as several of the Rockets' other recent first-round picks.
Rivers was on his signature Off Guard podcast and began discussing the landscape of the Western Conference, prompting him to speak about his former Rockets.
"Houston was a team that didn't make the playoffs this year but people didn't see the second half of the regular season... Houston made a huge run to make it interesting.
And Jalen Green has blossomed into a player that we all thought he could be. So now you get him and [Alperen] Sengun back healthy.
Their young nucleus is there. Cam Whitmore, the Thompson twin, you've got Green, you've got Sengun. They're good."
Rivers' co-host, Pausha Haghighi, mentioned Tari Eason as another one of the Rockets' young talents and....well, let's just say that Rivers didn't agree.
"Eh...I don't know about him. He's not....nah, I'm not putting him in that group."
Rivers also didn't mention Jabari Smith Jr., although he didn't specifically state that he shouldn't be "in that group" like he did with Eason.
Eason's mom took to social media to defend her son, as the outspoken Teroya Eason has been known to do time and time again.
Mama Eason didn't stop there.
Although Rivers is known to clap back, he wisely decided against responding in this case. As for Eason, the only way to silence Rivers (and the other naysayers) is to dominate when the Rockets take the court again.
Which won't be any time soon.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.