Austin Rivers Questions Rockets' Reed Sheppard's Readiness
The next time the Houston Rockets step on the hardwood, they'll look drastically different from the team that last suited up in Game 7 of the opening round of the playoffs. Houston added Kevin Durant, one of the game's greatest scorers, along with a bevy of defensive reinforcements.
To replace Dillon Brooks' defense and shooting (39.7 percent on over six attempts), the Rockets added Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Okogie, while signing yet another big in Clint Capela, who previously starred for the franchise.
The Rockets will have an abundance of size and length, giving Rockets coach Ime Udoka a ton of optionality with his lineups and rotations.
However, the shooting hasn't been addressed, outside of Durant, who isn't quite a 3-point specialist (even though he made 43 percent of his long-range attempts in 2024-25).
Nor has the playmaking.
Perhaps that was by design, as Reed Sheppard has been waiting in the wings for his opportunity. The Jalen Green trade may have benefited him, perhaps more than anyone.
He played sparingly as a rookie, to the tune of 12.6 minutes per night. Such is life upon landing on a contending team.
Coaches typically prefer veterans, because it's known what they will provide. There's a baseline of what to expect, based on what they've shown throughout their NBA career.
Rookie prospects oftentimes have a higher ceiling and more upside, but they're still an unknown until it's proven and put on tape.
Former Rockets guard Austin Rivers took to his podcast, Off Guard with Austin Rivers, to question whether Sheppard can fill those gaps for the Rockets, while noting his talent.
I wonder what we get out of Reed Sheppard, their back up point.
I wasn't impressed really in the Summer League.
But, we'll see.
He's talented.
I've always been a fan of his game. He reminds me of Mark Price.
I've just gotta see it."
If Sheppard becomes anything close to Mark Price, the Rockets will be jumping for joy, as that would mean that they've hit the jackpot. Price was a four-time All-Star and All-NBA guard, with career averages of 15.2 points and 6.7 assists, while shooting 47.2 percent from the field, 40.2 percent from three, and 90.4 percent from the foul line.
Sheppard holds the key to the Rockets' guard depth, or lack thereof. And based on his long-range efficiency in college (52.1 percent), he can make a real impact on this retooled roster.