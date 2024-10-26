Balanced Scoring Approach Proves Rockets' Depth in First Victory
The Houston Rockets are on the right side of the win column for the first time in the young NBA season. They advanced to 1-1 with a monstrous victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, which was much needed after they dropped their opener against the Charlotte Hornets.
In the opening contest, both Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green put together strong performances, though the rest of the squad didn't necessarily back them up. That wasn't the case on Friday, as the entire starting lineup pitched in for a big 128-108 win.
Green was the one to lead the pack, as he was the only player to surpass 20 points, scoring 22 points while shooting 8-of-21 from the field. He knocked down four 3-pointers and added six rebounds, four assists and three steals while being a plus-10 in the box score.
There were seven total double-digit scorers for the Rockets, though. Cam Whitmore and Tari Eason both made their impact off the bench, with the rest of the starting lineup doing their job and scoring as well.
Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. each had monster games themselves. Sengun added 16 points and 15 rebounds with Smith Jr. tallying 14 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
Fred VanVleet shot only 3-pointers, converting on four of his nine shots to add 16 points, as all hands were on deck for Houston to pick up their first victory of the season. Expecting this level of impact on a consistent basis isn't quite realistic, but to see it come together early in the season is encouraging.
