BIG3 Week 1 Report: Ryan Hollins, Former Rockets Make 2022 Debut

From the TV to the court.

During the NBA season, Ryan Hollins is providing color commentary sitting alongside Craig Ackerman in the Houston Rockets TV booth.

But in the offseason, the 10-year NBA veteran is on the court playing in the BIG3.

The BIG3 is a 3-on-3 league primarily consisting of ex-NBA players either to scratch the itch of playing competitive basketball or as a gateway to find their way back to the world's top basketball league.

Joe Johnson, last year's MVP, signed a deal this past season with the Boston Celtics, proving that there is a path from the BIG3 to the NBA.

Here's a look at how the first week played out:

Triplets 51, Trilogy 45

Former Rocket Joe Johnson's 30 points led the way for Triplets to start the season on the right foot. Ryan Hollins added a pair of points in his season debut.

3's Company 50, Bivouac 47

Ex Rocket Michael Beasley and Mario Chalmers combined for 36 of 3's Company's 50 points to pull out a Week 1 win. Meanwhile, Gerald Green scored 26 and Corey Brewer added 16 points for Bivouac.

Ghost Ballers 53, 3 Headed Monsters 50

Rashard Lewis dropped 18 points and eight rebounds in his season debut, while former University of Houston player Jonathon Simmons struggled, scoring just two points. Ultimately for their 3 Headed Monsters squad, it fell short against the Ghost Ballers, who featured former Rocket Jermaine Taylor.

Aliens 52, Enemies 44

Serbian 3x3 basketball bronze medalist Dusan Bulut scored 22 points and dished out seven dimes in the Aliens' win over Enemies.

Killer 3's 50, Ball Hogs 33

2-time NBA champion and former Rockets assistant coach Josh Powell scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the Killer 3's blowout win over Ball Hogs.

Power 50, Tri-State 35

Glen Rice Jr. led all scorers with 23 and former Rockets player Cuttino Mobley added four points in Power's 15-point win over Tri-State.