Bill Simmons Blames 'Ridiculous' Referee For Rockets Brawl

The Houston Rockets brawled with the Miami Heat, but neither are at fault according to Bill Simmons.

Dec 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) is escorted off the court after being ejected against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets weren't going away without a fight in their 104-100 loss against the Miami Heat, and their frustrations from blowing a fourth-quarter lead for the second game in a row were taken out on the referees and their opponent.

A brawl broke out in the final seconds of the game between the Rockets and Heat after Fred VanVleet was ejected for arguing a five-second violation call that drove the game into Miami's favor.

NBA analyst Bill Simmons placed blame on the official for the game erupting into chaos.

The referees in the NBA have been subject to a lot of recent criticism about taking the game in their own hands rather than the players. A week ago, Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond and Joel Embiid were ejected after egregious calls from the officials, which included changing their mind about their initial decision to toss Drummond from the game.

These incidents could be coincidental, especially if they are both happening within a week of each other, but the league should look into the matter and reflect on whether or not the referee was in the right for ejecting VanVleet in the first place.

The Rockets are back in action Wednesday as they take on the Dallas Mavericks at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

