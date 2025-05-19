Bill Simmons Trade Between Celtics, Rockets Sparks Social Media Debate
One trade idea that has sparked a small frenzy on social media comes from Bill Simmons this morning, between the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.
Simmons proposed ahead of the NBA Draft the Rockets pursue a duo of Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday in exchange for Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr. Tari Eason and the 2025 10th overall pick.
If a trade like this were to go through, it would reunite Jaylen Brown and Rockets Head Coach Ime Udoka while also mixing a veteran guard with Holiday in the youthful Houston core.
This isn’t the first team-changing trade that Houston has been assessed this offseason, as they are also potential favorites to land either NBA Superstar Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo in a pre-draft trade.
Fans took to social media to address this hypothetical trade, which received mixed reactions to say the least.
Bill Simmons also took to his X account to defend this trade saying it is a "last resort" for the Boston Celtics.
While both teams’ fan bases seem unhappy with this hypothetical, it also seems less likely to happen compared to some of the other trade scenarios linked to the Houston Rockets.
Not to mention, Jayson Tatum is sidelined for the next 7-8 months with an Achilles injury.
So, Boston will probably look to Jaylen Brown to lead the way and jump-start the Celtics' season for the 2025-26 campaign.
Houston will continue to be a team for NBA fans to monitor very closely ahead of this year's draft in June. That No. 10 pick continues to be flirted around with trade ideas, and with no clear cut plan with what Houston should do there is a divine chance one of the hypotheicals falls through.