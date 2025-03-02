Blazers Did Rockets a Huge Solid Passing on Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson has emerged as a true cornerstone in his second professional season, proving that the team made the right choice taking him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Thompson was part of a highly-regarded top of the draft class, which saw Victor Wembanyama go No. 1 to the San Antonio Spurs, Brandon Miller at No. 2 for the Charlotte Hornets and Scoot Henderson, who was waffling back and forth with Miller, but ultimately went No. 3 to the Portland Trail Blazers.
CBS Sports writer Adam Finkelstein believed that to be a mistake, pushing Thompson to the Blazers at No. 3 in his redraft exercise.
"On draft night, Portland was thought to have the easiest non-Wembanyama pick—simply take whoever Charlotte didn't at No. 2," Finkelstein writes.
"In a redraft, however, Thompson would be a no-brainer. His athleticism, defense, cutting, and finishing are all elite. He also has a high basketball IQ, though concerns about his shooting and ball-handling have been warranted. He struggles as a shooter and is not yet a consistent jumbo initiator, but at 22 years old, he is already impacting winning at a high level and has clear All-Star upside."
On draft night, experts were none the wiser, putting Thompson and his twin Ausar as the best players not in the second tier of prospects. Wembanyama was unquestionably No. 1 and Miller and Henderson were the next two prospects off the board, though the order wasn't quite sure.
Though the Rockets would have loved to have picked No. 1 in this draft, they feel like Thompson may be a strong consolation prize that can emerge as the team's top player someday very soon.
