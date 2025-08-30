Bleacher Report Predicts Rockets to Boast Top-Ten Offense in 2025-26
By now, you likely know that Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka is a defensive specialist. Udoka has pioneered the Rockets to consecutive top-ten defensive finishes in each of his first two seasons in Houston.
Udoka's Boston Celtics teams was also a defensive juggernaut, ranking second in defensive efficiency in his lone 2021-22 season with the franchise. Those Celtics held the historically efficient Kevin Durant to 38.6 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from three, and 52.6 percent true shooting.
Not to mention 5.3 turnovers.
The man can coach defense. Although Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry had his way with Udoka's defense in the 2022 NBA Finals, dropping an easy 31.2 points on 48.2 percent from the field, 43.7 percent from long-range, and 62.6 percent true shooting.
But it's Stephen Curry, after all. He's practically an impossible cover for any coach.
Udoka's struggles typically lie on the offensive end, which has also been on display during his Rockets tenure, as Houston ranked outside of the top-ten in offensive efficiency in each of Udoka's two seasons, including a bottom-ten finish in 2023-24, as Houston landed in 20th place statistically.
The 2025-26 season could see Houston with a significantly better offense, based on their offseason moves, as told by Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz, who gave the team an A- grade offensively, following their avalanche of summer activity.
"Swapping Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks for Kevin Durant is a huge offensive boost for the Houston Rockets, even as the four-time scoring champ gets ready to turn 37 next month.
Already an elite defensive team, the Rockets ranked just 12th in offense last year and needed a reliable No. 1 option to get them past the first round of the playoffs."
The writer noted Durant's high mileage, as he turns 37 years old next month and enters his 18th season. He also noted Amen Thompson's inability to shoot from distance, as key causes for concern for the Rockets on the offensive front.
"Durant's durability will have to be monitored given his age and mileage. Thompson isn't a good three-point shooter (27.5 percent last season) and this team ranked just 22nd overall in outside volume last year."
But all told, he expects Houston to have a top-ten offense, health permitting.
"If Durant stays reasonably healthy, however, this should be a top-10 offense."
If the Rockets are able to identify a semblance of long-range shooting, it would be a tremendous boost, as they've ranked in the bottom-ten in 3-point percentage in each of Udoka's seasons in Houston. Making matters worse is the loss of Dillon Brooks, who surprisingly became a very good shooter for the Rockets, especially last season, converting at a near 40 percent clip (39.7 percent, to be exact).