BREAKING: Aaron Holiday Signs Two-Year Deal to Remain With Houston Rockets
General manager Rafael Stone said he "liked" his team at the end of the 2023-24 season and did not anticipate making significant changes during the offseason. Two days into free agency, Stone has remained true to his plan.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Houston Rockets and free agent point guard Aaron Holiday have agreed to a two-year deal.
Holiday appeared in 78 games for the Rockets last season, but his minutes could have been more consistent. However, each time coach Ime Udoka called upon his number, Holiday displayed his talents.
He averaged 6.6 points on 44.6 percent shooting from the field and 38.7 percent from behind the arc. Holiday began the season as a vital reserve for the Rockets. Yet, the emergence of Amen Thompson made Holiday's minutes expendable.
His best game of the season took place during the Rockets 110-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 6. He scored a season-best 22 points while shooting a career-best 6-of-7 from behind the arc.
"Man, at a young age, my parents did a good job of teaching me how to play defense," Holiday told Inside the Rockets after the win. "They told me 'It's going to get you places.' I really took that to heart, and obviously out here, nobody's really pressuring like that. So, I could change the tempo, change the game and change a lot of things just by picking up so that's why I do it."
Holiday began his career as a first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers. A former UCLA prospect, Holiday also played for the Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, and Phoenix Suns before joining the Rockets in July 2023.
