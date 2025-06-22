Breaking Down Kevin Durant's Contract Situation Amid Rockets Trade Rumors
The Kevin Durant trade negotiations are carrying on throughout the weekend as the Phoenix Suns search for the right return package. With the 2025 NBA Draft just a few days away, time is ticking for the Suns to get the best return for the 36-year-old, as many are considering draft night as a deadline for a deal to go through.
Durant reportedly prefers three teams: the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and Miami Heat. The Minnesota Timberwolves are also a team interested in the star scorer; however, he has no desire to play there. The Rockets and Heat are currently the most involved in negotiations.
While the Suns can technically trade him to the Timberwolves, who seem to have proposed the best offer, Durant's reluctance to play there means Minnesota would likely get him for a one-year rental. The star scorer has one year left on his deal, making $54.7 million next season.
Durant's preferred destinations are assumed to be the teams he'd sign a contract extension with after being traded. Once he's moved, the former MVP can sign a two-year, $122 million extension that would take him through the 2027-28 season. By that time, he'd be 39 turning 40.
If Durant waits six months, he'd be able to sign for an extra $2 million. Once the 2025-26 season kicks off, he'd then be able to get the extra money, while a premature extension prevents that.
The Suns will make a trade regardless of whether the team is one of the three that Durant prefers. However, if he makes it clear he doesn't want to play for that team, then the other side would almost be guaranteed to back out of a trade.
This gives the Rockets, Spurs, and Heat extreme leverage. With other teams hesitant to make a move for the future Hall-of-Famer, they know they can lowball Phoenix in negotiations. The Suns are likely to make a move by draft night due to the pieces they can get back, as well as the freedom they'd have to draft whoever they want.
Durant in Houston would make the team even better. After a 52-30 season, the Rockets would fix major issues regarding three-point shooting and shot creation.