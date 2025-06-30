Breaking: Houston Rockets Extend Jabari Smith Jr. with Massive Contract
The Houston Rockets have extended Jabari Smith Jr. to a five-year, $122 million rookie extension, per Shams Charania.
Smith has developed into a reliable 3-point shooter and capable defender in his three seasons with the Rockets, holding career averages of 13 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 stocks per game while shooting 34 percent from 3-point range.
The extension comes after surviving months of trade rumors, involving an exchange between Smith and former Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant. After the Rockets acquired Durant, Smith was locked onto the roster for next season.
In reality, Durant may unlock a new version of Smith, allowing the young forward to reach his full potential.
Smith was recently projected to be the fifth member of the Rockets' starting lineup alongside Durant, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Fred VanVleet. General Manager Rafael Stone is showing full faith in Smith to succeed in this role by giving him the hefty payday.
After finishing last season as the Western Conference's No. 2 seed, the Rockets primarily focused on retention of their main core – aside from Durant's addition. In recent days, they've extended head Coach Ime Udoka and veteran center Steven Adams, while retaining Jeff Green Jae'Sean Tate and Aaron Holiday.
One could imagine that defensive forward Tari Eason is next on the list, as the Rockets look to lock up their core for the long haul.
It's been a fantastic start to the offseason for the Rockets, who have a real shot at winning a championship next season. With a strong defense and new offensive upside, the sky is the limit.