Rockets' New Look Starting Lineup Likely Set for 2025-2026
The Rockets shipped out former No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green, along with Dillon Brooks and draft capital for 36-year-old superstar Kevin Durant on Sunday afternoon, completing the franchise's biggest trade since sending James Harden to Brooklyn.
Green and Brooks started every game of their Rocket careers, meaning that even after the acquisition of Durant, Houston is still down one starter. With Durant's addition, there are plenty of ways for the starting five to shake out – but it seems the Rockets already have a decision in mind.
Backcourt:
Rising star Amen Thompson should be a lock for a starter after entering the starting lineup midway through his sophomore season. His alien-like athleticism is perfect to pair alongside an older Durant on the defensive side of the ball. Offensively, he can play off of Durant's gravity with his dynamic cutting and transition finishing. As the 22-year-old grows his game as a playmaker, he can split point guard duties with Fred VanVleet.
VanVleet led the Rockets with 5.6 assists per game last season, and has been a key component in bringing Houston out from the depths of the Western Conference. He's excelled playing alongside the Rockets' current stars, as well as past All-Star forwards like Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam. It's important not to completely rule out a mid-season lineup change for rising second-year player Reed Sheppard, who's been slated for an 'expanded role' next season.
In the meantime, however, expect VanVleet and Thompson to maintain their status as locks for the starting lineup.
Frontcourt:
There's absolutely no doubt that Kevin Durant will insert himself into the starting lineup, as he's only come off the bench in three total career games. His proven elite scoring profile is desperately needed to become the primary bucket-getter for the Rockets' young core. Alongside Durant, All-Star center Alperen Sengun will continue to man down the five spot.
The real question is who will step into the second forward role, with contention between Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr.
Per Kelly Iko of The Athletic, Smith is set to return to the Rockets starting lineup next season. After breaking his hand in January, Smith was replaced in the starting lineup by Thompson, and now the two will start alongside each other.
Smith holds a career 34 3-point percentage, slightly lower than Eason's 34.5 percent, but takes shots at a much higher degree of difficulty and volume than Eason. Smith's potential as a knockdown shooter next to a core in need of better spacing can prove valuable as the Rockets final piece to the puzzle of the starting lineup.