Can Alperen Şengün Lead the Rockets to the Playoffs?
The Houston Rockets are entering the 2024-25 NBA season with Turkish center Alperen Şengün as the team's best player. Nearly getting an All-Star nod, Şengün averaged 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per contest. As Houston marches into the new season with playoff aspirations, a question arises: can Şengün lead the Rockets back to the postseason?
Şengün is still early in his NBA career. At 22 years old, he's already making a name as one of the best centers in the game, and one of the best passing bigs. His play style draws comparisons to that of Nikola Jokic, with his elite feel for the game and being able to contribute to all parts of the Rockets' offense.
Şengün played 63 games last season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. Houston then finished 41-41 and one spot away from the Play-In Tournament. It's tough to think about how much better the Rockets would've finished had Şengün been available for the team's final 18 games.
This season, the Turkish center has more of the same weapons around him. Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, and Jabari Smith Jr. are notable ones, with additions Reed Sheppard and Steven Adams set to make their team debuts this fall.
The Rockets have a great mix of developing talent and veteran leadership, but they didn't do much to fix their offensive holes. Defensively, Houston ranked 10th in the league with a 112.8 rating. Offensively, they were 20th with a 113.7 rating. There's hope that the development of Şengün, Green, and other young players will propel this team to the postseason.
There's no doubt that Şengün can be one of the best players on a playoff team, but the question is if he can be the primary guy. Given his incredible development, impactful play style, and the trajectory of the Rockets, that answer is a resounding yes. It's just a matter of time.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.